Illinois man accused in child’s death in court today

Glenn Ramey, the Olney man accused of killing 8-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg in November, is due in court today for a status regarding his ongoing psychological evaluation. In December Ramey’s attorney Jim Lane requested that a clinical psychologist examine Ramey to determine if he is fit to stand trial. Dr. Jerry Boyd PhD. was assigned to the task. Ramey is still in custody with bond set at $10-million. He is facing a class X felony charge for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and a Class M felony charge for first degree murder.

