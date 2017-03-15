Vincennes Parks Dept. looking for what the public wants





The Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department will be holding a public forum this evening seeking input from area residents on what type of recreational opportunities they’d like to see offered in the future.

Parks Superintendent Steve Beaman says the information will then be included in the parks department’s five year master plan which will then be submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources..

Beaman says its the first step in seeking grants for improvements to the Band Shell and enclosed shelter house at Gregg Park. They hope to tap into the same pool of funds the city received to replace the windows and make repairs to the exterior of the Vincennes Police Department’s Headquarters.

The Parks Board will hold their regular meeting tonight at 6 at City Hall followed by the public hearing at 6:30.