In the local lockup…

DAVIESS COUNTY

Daviess County Mugshots

-34-year-old Lysney J. Osmon of Odon was jailed for maintaining a common nuisance and illegal possession of a syringe. The arrest was made by Odon Police. Osmon was jailed without bond at 9:19 last night.

-The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26-year-old Jason Hensley of Washington yesterday for two counts of dealing in a schedule 2 controlled substance. Bond was set at $2500.

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

Knox County Mugshots

-23-year-old Austin Osborn was jailed yesterday in Knox County for failure to appear. The arrest made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked in 10:11 last night.

-40-year-old Angela Mathewson was picked up for failure to appear and jailed at 4:50-pm yesterday.

-Daryon Smith, 18 years old was arrested for contempt of court yesterday afternoon.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department charged 35-year-old Jordan Shields with operating while being a habitual traffic offender. He was incarcerated at 3:42 pm.

-Indiana State Police arrested 61-year-old Jordan Shields yesterday for theft. He was booked at 3:57-pm.

-Kathryn Courtney was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department this morning for failure to appear. Logs show she was jailed at 5:30-am.

-Vincennes Police made a domestic battery arrest this morning. 43-year-old Jason Burke was charged with domestic battery. He was booked at 3:07-am.