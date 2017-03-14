Sanitation Department change concerning large item pick-up

There will be a change coming to how you dispose of your unwanted items.

At their meeting Monday night, the Vincennes City Council heard the first, second and third readinds of an ordinance that moved dollars to be used for the Sanitation Department from the General Fund into the Sticker Fund. The dollar amount was a total of $221,010.

This change means that any larger items, such as furniture, that Vincennes residents want to get rid of can be picked up by the Sanitation Department. Similar to the current system for trash pick up, citizens would need to put the correct number of green trash stickers on unwanted items and sit them curb side, then let the sanitation department know they have something they need picked up and taken away. The number of stickers for each item will depend on the item’s size. There won’t be a regular scheduled pick up time for items, but rather the new system will operate on an as-needed basis.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum believes, after looking at the numbers, this new system will allow the sanitation department to be self-sufficient, with the sale of extra trash stickers covering their current financial needs. The City Council unanimously approved the ordinance.