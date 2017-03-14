Quit smoking for free

The state health department wants to help you stop smoking, and they want to do it for free.

The health department is offering free tobacco cessation services from March 13 – April 2 to anyone who calls the Indiana Tobacco Quitline (1 – 800 – QUIT – NOW) and enrolls in the Quitline promotion. Smokers who sign up for the program will work with a trained coach to create a personalized stop-smoking program and will find out how they can receive free nicotine gum or patches.

“Smokers often try to quit several times before succeeding, but proven treatments and services are available that can improve your chances to quit for good. We encourage all Hoosiers to try to quit and to take advantage of this opportunity for free help,” said Miranda Spitznagle, director of the Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Commission at the ISDH.

The state health department estimates that 20-percent of Hoosier adults smoke. Smoking kills 11,000 Hoosiers every year, and more than 300,000 Indiana residents live with smoking-related illnesses.