Jail Report

DAVIESS COUNTY

Daviess County Mugshots

-35-year-old Jose Sarabia of Washington was arrested by city police yesterday for operating while never licensed and possession of marijuana. Bond was posted.

-Indiana State Police arrested 38-eyar-old David A. Jones of Washington on a warrant yesterday for failure to appear. Bond was posted.

-David J. Akers of Washington, 30-years-old was charged with driving while suspended with a prior yesterday. No bond was set.

-32-year-old Jose V. Diaz Yanez of Washington was arrested by state police on a warrant for failure to appear. Bond was set at $2500.

–Two resident of Odon were arrested in Knox County early today. 28-year-old Wesley Potts and 29 year old Rachel Gilley are facing possession of paraphernalia charges and possession of a syringe. Gilley had an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance. Both were arrested by Bicknell Police. Bond for both at the Knox County Jail is $5000.

KNOX COUNTY

Knox County Mugshots

-Vincennes Police arrested a wanted woman at 4:45 yesterday at 75 Autumn Ridge Lane. 34-year-old Vanessa Benjamin of Vincennes was wanted for Failure to Appear on Criminal Conversion charges.

-19-year-old Destiny Timberlake was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department yesterday following an investigation. She’s charged with battery resulting in bodily injury and reckless possession of paraphernalia.

-20-year-old Kyle Wojciechowski (wo-juh-cow’-ski) was arrested on a failure to appear warrant yesterday.

-Paul McGiffen, 60, was arrested yesterday afternoon for contempt of court.

-Yesterday morning, 48-year-old Michael Gayer was booked into the Knox County Jail for operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.