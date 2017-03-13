Weekend Jail Reports

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

Knox County Mugshots

-A Vincennes resident is facing several charges after a city police investigation at Church Street and South 7th at 3:20-am Sunday. 21-year-old Janele Layne Robinson is charged with a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated with endangerment and a felony count of resisting law enforcement. Robinson also faces several infractions including, driving while suspended, failure to stop at a stop sign and going the wrong way on a one way street.

– Vincennes Police Arrested 45-year-old Richard Shore over the weekend. He is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

– 45-Year-Old Chadd Anderson was arrested by Vincennes University Police Saturday just after 7:00 p.m. He is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person.

– Bicknell Police arrested a local woman on numerous drug charges over the weekend. 21-year-old Bailey Jones was arrested for possession of marijuana, a controlled substance and paraphernalia, for dealing in marijuana and a controlled substance, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Jones was booking into the Knox County Jail at 1:18 a.m. Sunday.

– City Police arrested 26-year-old Zachary Battson at 3:43 a.m. yesterday. Battson is charged with a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

– 27-year-old Clay Poindexter was arrested by Bicknell Police Sunday for criminal trespass and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

– Bicknell Police arrested 27-year-old Samantha Turner last evening for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

-In Lawrence County, Illinois, county authorities arrested a Lawrenceville Saturday morning for violating an order of protection. 37 year-old Roy Patton Junior was also charged with domestic battery. Patton was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

DAVIESS COUNTY ARRESTS

Daviess County Mughsots

-An Odon woman was arrested by Indiana State Police on Saturday. 32-year-old Erin L. Baker is charged with unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance. No bond was set.

-24-year-old Bradley W. Mason of Plainville was booked into the security center at 11:20-pm last night. He is charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing. No bond was set.