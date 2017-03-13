Indiana lawmakers weigh banning so-called sanctuary campuses

Indiana lawmakers are weighing whether to ban so-called sanctuary campuses.

Their consideration in the home state of Vice President Mike Pence comes as universities across the U.S. grapple with whether to adopt policies some say will protect students who came to the country without legal permission. The movement picked up steam following the November presidential election.

No campuses in Indiana have declared themselves sanctuaries, but several have faced pressure from students and faculty.

Under a bill from Republican Sens. Mike Young and Mike Delph, any private or public school that did would risk having funds withheld by the state’s budget agency. A court could also block the policy.

Supporters argue schools shouldn’t pick and choose which laws to follow. The measure cleared the Senate and awaits a hearing in the House. (story by AP)