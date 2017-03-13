Civil War Monument could use a little face lift

photo from waymarking.com

County official are working to get a committee together to look at the Civil War Monument at the Knox County Courthouse.

It has been 10 years since the monument was restored and cleaned and the Vincennes Sun Commercial says the issue is being talked about more at county commissioners meetings. A committee, when formed, would have the task of exploring how much money and work it will take to spiff up the structure.

Former Judge and County Council member Tim Crowley told the Sun Commercial there is 3500 to $5000 in a fund at the auditor’s office that could be used for the work. That money came from flag sales placed at the monument by the Indiana Presbyterian Church each Veteran’s Day.