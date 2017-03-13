2nd and Niblack project starting today

The intersection of Second Street and Niblack Boulevard in Vincennes officially closed this morning.

The high-traffic intersection will be closed for up to a year for reconstruction of the intersection, railroad crossing, bridge and floodwall. The intersection will be raised 14 inches from where it currently stands.

A 2nd Street detour will be available for drivers from nearby Executive Boulevard to Sixth Street, to Minneapolis Avenue. The Niblack detour will be from Oliphant Drive to Minneapolis. The intersection of Minneapolis and 2nd Street will be converted to a four way stop while the project is underway.