JACK News for Saturday 3/11/17

Police make an early morning arrest, Powerball winner comes forward

EARLY MORNING ARREST

-At 4:42 this morning, Vincennes Police arrested 45-year-old Richard Lee Shore of Vincennes. He was taken into custody in the 1700 block of Main after police investigated an alleged alcohol related traffic offense. Shore is charged with operating while intoxicated with endangerment, being a habitual traffic violator and some infractions including having a false registration and improper headlights.

JOB FAIR TODAY IN FORT BRANCH

There’s a job fair today at the VU Gibson County Center for Advanced Manufacturing. Some of the participating are Kimball Electronics Group, Custom Staffing Services, Toyota Boshoku Indiana, McDonalds, Aerotek, Health South, and Southwest Health Care, WorkOne, Hucks.

Bring a resume, it goes on from 10 to 1 Central Time

POWERBALL WINNER HAS COME FORWARD

Hoosier Lottery officials say the winner of last month’s $435.3 million Powerball drawing has come forward to claim the winnings.

Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough says a Monday news conference will be held in Indianapolis. He says lottery officials can’t say until then whether the person who purchased the winning ticket for the Feb. 22 drawing or a representative will speak.

Indiana law allows jackpot prizes to be claimed by a limited liability corporation or legal trust, thus allowing winners to remain anonymous.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.

The winning ticket for that jackpot was sold at a convenience store in the city of Lafayette, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The $435.3 million prize is the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. (story by AP)

BOB KNIGHT NOT GOING BACK TO IU

If you were still holding out that Bob Knight might soon return to Indiana University for one last reunion with the fans, you can forget it. Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show Friday morning, Knight shut — more like slammed — the door on a return to the university where he coached NCAA men’s basketball’s last undefeated team. “I’ve always really enjoyed the fans, and I always will,” Knight said. “On my dying day, I will think about how great the fans at Indiana were … That in mind, I have no interest in ever going back to that university.” Knight also gave his thoughts on the former administrators at IU, who fired him in 2000. “As far as the hierarchy at Indiana University at that time, I have absolutely no respect for those people,” he said. When Patrick brought up that most of those people are gone from IU now, Knight responded by saying, “I hope they’re all dead.” Knight coached at IU from 1971-2000 and coached the undefeated team in 1976. He made headlines last year when he endorsed Donald Trump for president, saying he is the “most prepared man in history” to be president. Knight may not be returning to IU anytime soon, but he’ll be in Bloomington this month. He’s scheduled to speak at Bloomington High School North on March 30 at 7 p.m. (story from Network Indiana)