Knox Arrests

March 3, 2017 Police Blotter Arrests

 

 

-A Vincennes woman was jailed after a traffic stop at midnight last night in Vincennes.  Police stopped 43-year-old Melissa Dawn Sheren and upon investigation she was arrested for felony possession of meth.  The incident took place in the 700 block of East Scott Street.\

-Vincennes Police arrested 39-year-old Brandy King for driving while suspended.  She was jailed at 5:55-pm last evening.

-37-year-old Michael Pease was booked into the Knox County Thursday for operating while intoxicated.  The arrest made by VPD.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department charged 56-year-old Michael Jones with two counts of theft.  He was incarcerated at 1:30-pm yesterday.

-Knox County authorities served several warrants Thursday.  48-year-old Ronald Elp and 25-year-old Taylor Handy were both wanted for failure to appear.  Handy was also wanted for a probation violation.

 

 

 