Knox Arrests

-A Vincennes woman was jailed after a traffic stop at midnight last night in Vincennes. Police stopped 43-year-old Melissa Dawn Sheren and upon investigation she was arrested for felony possession of meth. The incident took place in the 700 block of East Scott Street.\

-Vincennes Police arrested 39-year-old Brandy King for driving while suspended. She was jailed at 5:55-pm last evening.

-37-year-old Michael Pease was booked into the Knox County Thursday for operating while intoxicated. The arrest made by VPD.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department charged 56-year-old Michael Jones with two counts of theft. He was incarcerated at 1:30-pm yesterday.

-Knox County authorities served several warrants Thursday. 48-year-old Ronald Elp and 25-year-old Taylor Handy were both wanted for failure to appear. Handy was also wanted for a probation violation.