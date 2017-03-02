Mrs. Skelton to be in Vincennes Tuesday

The widow of the legendary Red Skelton will be honored with a dinner at Vincennes University.

On Tuesday next week, a dinner will be held to show appreciation for Lothian Skelton, a long-time supporter of the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy. She previously donated $5 million worth of Red memorabilia to the museum.

Museum supporters and patrons are invited to attend the dinner, which will begin at 7:00 P-M at the Skelton Center. Tickets are available through this Friday and cost $25 each. All tickets must be purchased in advance by calling the museum at 812-888-2105 or e-mail Anne Pratt at apratt@vinu.edu