Vincennes Mayor delivers State of the City Address

photo from Vincennes Sun Commercial

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum remains positive about the city’s future.

During his State of the City Address last night the Mayor started off by thanking Department Heads and city employees while also acknowledging various boards and agencies who’ve worked for the betterment of Vincennes.

Since taking office, Yochum has placed an emphasis on improving city streets and sidewalks. He says that work will continue this summer after the city was able to obtain 1-point-6 million dollars through a Community Crossings Grant.

The Mayor also plans on getting youth involved in city government by organizing a student youth council which will consist of 15 students from Lincoln and Rivet High Schools. His objective is to get them involved in ongoing projects with the goal of creating future leaders in the community.

Yochum also wants to see more blighted homes torn down this year after only 11 were demolished in 2016.

He says the city is also going to have to look for new sources of income to help operate the city fire department. Last year the city council transferred 400-thousand dollars in EDIT funds at the end of the year to keep the department from running out of money. He says they cannot continue that practice indefinitely.