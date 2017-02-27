Vincennes Township responds to early morning fire

A structure fire early this morning caused substantial damage to a residence in the Fort Knox II subdivision North of Vincennes.

Vincennes Township Firefighters were dispatched around 6:20 am this morning to 2347 Navaho Road. Firemen say the fire was well involved by the time they moved into position.

Most of the damage was contained to the dining room and kitchen area. But the rest of the home sustained heat and water damage. Officials estimate damage to the home at 30-to-40, thousand dollars.

Fire investigators have not determined a cause for the fire at this time. The home is owned by Melvin Lich. Investigators say the home was unoccupied and that the Lich was remodeling the interior of the house.

Vincennes Township Firefighters didn’t have far to go to fight the blaze as the home was located directly across the road from their station house.