Vincennes city firefighters were busy with two fires in the wee hours today

The first one was called in about 3:30-am to the Vincennes City Fire Department. Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Jerrell told us that the fire did extensive damage to a garage in an alley behind a home at 720 North 7th Street. Jerrell says the initial call was a vehicle on fire inside a garage. He estimated damage to the garage at $10,000. He did not have an estimate on the damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation by Vincennes City fire investigators. The state fire marshal’s office was called in to assist in the investigation.

Jerrell also says his department responded to a vehicle fire at 206 Crestview at 4:30 this morning. There were no injuries there. He says that fire is also under investigation.