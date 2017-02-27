Residential entry and battery arrests reported over the weekend





KNOX COUNTY

‘-Two people were jailed last night in Knox County after Vincennes Police investigated suspicious activity at 6-pm at 713 North 9th. Arrested were 23-year-old Nathanial Wininger and 20-year-old Cole Andrew King both of Vincennes. They are charged with residential entry, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and nuisance offenses. Wininger was also found to be wanted on a failure to appear warrant.

-A Vincennes man was arrested Saturday night after leaving the scene of a hit and run accident. 34-year-old Lawrence Cox was arrested by Vincennes Police around 9:50 p.m.near the intersection of 5th and Willow Streets. Police say Cox was wanted on a Knox County Warrant for Contempt. He was also found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and Driving with a suspended license. The Vincennes Fire Department assisted in the investigation. Cox is being held in the Knox County Jail.

-Vincennes Police arrested a man and woman after responding to a report of a family fight around 5 pm Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Shelby Street where they arrested Raul Perez and Cherie Warnick. Perez was charged with a misdemeanor count of Domestic Battery while Warnick was wanted a Knox County Body Attachment.

-A woman is facing several charges after being arrested over the weekend by Bicknell Police. 32-year-old Lisa Archer was booked in at 4:27 on Sunday morning for possession of meth, a syringe, paraphernalia and for failure to identify and on a warrant.

-Edward McMillian, 70-years-old, was incarcerated Saturday night at just after midnight for operating while intoxicated. The arrest made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

-65-year-old William Burkett was arrested by Knox County officers Sunday morning on a failure to appear warrant.