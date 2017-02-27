Kyle Parker could be sentenced today in the death of a 15 month old child

A southern Indiana man who has admitted to kidnapping and killing a 15-month-old girl is set to go before a judge who will decide whether to accept his guilty plea.

Some people have asked the Owen County judge to reject the plea agreement for 23-year-old Kyle Parker of Spencer that would have him sentenced to 60 years in prison for Shaylyn Ammerman’s death.

Parker could be sentenced during a Monday court hearing after he pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping on Feb. 3.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports Judge Lori Thatcher Quillen has received letters asking she reject the plea deal. The letters say Parker should face trial on charges she raped Shaylyn after abducting her from her paternal grandmother’s house in Spencer on March 23.