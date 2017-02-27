Good Samaritan Hospital’s rehab unit recently was accredited as being stroke certified

Nursing Manager for the Rehab Unit Anna Telligman says while they have always treated stroke patients, she says they recently presented a program to the accrediting company which inspects the hospital.

Speaking on WVUT’s 22-Magazine, Telligman says part of that program is a stroke clinic which meets once a month.

Telligman says sometimes a therapist will make a visit to a patient’s home to see what phyiscal changes might be in order to assist the individual get around easier.

More information on the rehab unit and the services they provide are available by going the hospital’s website.