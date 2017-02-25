Knox and Daviess County arrests

KNOX COUNTY

click here for mugshots

-Vincennes University Police were busy overnight with alcohol arrests. Samantha Minnick and Arika Haney both 18 were jailed around 2-am for illegal possession of alcohol. At 1:35, 19-year-old Ernesto Marsical and 20-year-old Christopher Jolley Koppen were also jailed for illegal possession of alcohol.

-Vincennes police arrested 21-year-old Julian Crawford and 22-year-old Mathew Clarke early this morning for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and both were facing nuisance charges.

-A Vincennes man was arrested by city police at 4:30 yesterday for public intoxication. 36-year-old James Bryant III was taken into custody in the 1000 block of North 9th.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 57 year old James Staggs yesterday for operating while intoxicated with endangerment.

-Skyler Shirey 21 years old was arrested for failure to appear yesterday in Knox County.

-Indiana State Police arrested 33-year-old Dalean Summers for contempt of court.

-31 year old Eric Boger was picked up for failure to appear yesterday.

-36-year-old Chad Oliver was arrested by county officers for resisting law enforcement and contempt of court at taken to jail at 10:14-am Friday morning.

DAVIESS COUNTY

click here for mugshots

-Washington Police arrested a Vincennes man for false reporting overnight. 32-year-old Bronson Boxley was booked into the Security Center at just after 4-am. No bond was set.

-The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department charged 20-year-old Logan Aldrich of Washington with operating while intoxicated. He was jailed without bond at 3:37-am this morning.

-A Washington man was arrested for operating while intoxicated with greater that .15% blood alcohol content and operating while intoxicated with endangerment. Washington Police arrested 32-year-old Carl Brawdy on the charges. He was booked in at 3:19-am.

-A Washington man was jailed for possession of a controlled substance. 50-year-old Lional Bogard was arrested by Washington Police and booked into jail at 8:33 last night. Bond was posted.

-41-year-old Charles Oakley of Washington was arrested on a writ of attachment yesterday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Bond was posted.

-33-year-year-old Anglea Cissell was arrested on 2 writs of attachment yesterday. Bond was posted.