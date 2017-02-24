Vincennes doesn’t get funds for 1st Street housing unit

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch has announced the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is awarding more than $13.9 million in Rental Housing Tax Credits and $5.8 million in additional funding from the Development Fund, and Housing Trust Fund towards 16 multi-family housing developments throughout Indiana. But, Vincennes was not awarded any money.

Andy Myszack, local architect, announced last fall that INVIN, the nonprofit with a mission to increase downtown investment, would pursue the federal funding to build a 32 unit apartment complex on the banks of the river on First Street.

Myszac told the Vincennes Sun Commercial yesterday, Vincennes did not get the 725 grand in tax credits or the 900 thousand in federal fund which would’ve also helped fund construction of 22 single family homes on lots throughout the city.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority cited the project’s low score (145.85) as a reason for its being turned down, even though five other projects, including ones in Evansville and Greene County, actually scored lower and yet were awarded funding.

Myszak told reporters they are disappointed but determined and will re submit the request. Mayor Joe Yochum also said that there are other alternatives they’ll be looking at. The money would’ve also been used for