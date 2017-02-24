Man protests after arrests in neglect death

photo from WTHR



A Vigo County man is protesting his arrest and those of his parents and girlfriend in the death of 9-year-old western Indiana boy with cerebral palsy who authorities say was malnourished and neglected.

Thirty-three-year-old Chad Kraemer of Fontanet said, quote, “This ain’t right! This ain’t right!” while being led back to the Vigo County Jail following an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

His parents, 56-year-old Hubert and 53-year-old Robin Kraemer, and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sarah Travioli, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Cameron Hoopingarner at family’s home in northeastern Vigo County.

All four are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent. Chad Kraemer and Travioli and are charged failure to report child neglect.

All four are being held on $250,000 bonds.