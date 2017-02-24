Knox County arrest reports

-At 1:24 this morning Vincennes Police went to North 9th and Seminary and picked up 42-year-old Angela June Shoulders of Lawrenceville. She was wanted in Lawrence County on a warrant for aggravated DUI.

-Vincennes police arrested a local woman on a Knox County bench warrant for a Level 6 Felony count of theft. 43-year-old Beth A. Bono was arrested at 10:21 last night in the 1300 block of Perry Street.

-32-year-old Kelsey Anthis was jailed at just after midnight on yesterday’s date. He’d been charged by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department with intimidation.

-At 3-pm yesterday, 36-year-old Sabrina Carter was booked into the Knox County Jail for possession of meth and a syringe.

