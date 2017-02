Robert Like was arrested on Upper 11th

Vincennes Police arrested a local man on charges of child molesting this morning. Around 8:35 a.m Police went to 1221 Upper 11th Street and arrested 65-year-old Robert D. Like. He is charged with one count of child molesting a Level 1 Felony. The Department of Homeland Security assisted VPD in the investigation. Like is being held in the Knox County Jail.