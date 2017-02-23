Local jail reports

DAVIESS COUNTY

-A Pike County man was booked into the Daviess County Security Center overnight. 22-year-old Steven R. Booher of Winslow was wanted on a petition to revoke a suspended sentence. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted.

KNOX COUNTY

-At 11:38 last night, Vincennes police made a traffic stop in the 200 block of State Street. They arrested 63-year-old Stevie Wayne Shamblin of Vincennes for felony possession of meth and a failure to appear warrant out of Knox County.

-18-year-old Luke Baily was jailed at 12:18 am today for illegal consumption of alcohol. He was arrested by VUPD.

-19-year-old Bryant Minor was arrested by VUPD overnight for fraud and false informing. He was booked in at 1:30am.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 18-year-old Robert Wilson overnight. He was jailed at 12:36-am for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

-Vincennes Police arrested 38-year-old Natalie Fields on a Sullivan County warrant yesterday evening.

-Knox County authorities picked up 26-year-old Kassie Fields on a contempt of court warrant yesterday.

-22-year-old William Wheeler was arrested by the sheriff’s department on a failure to appear warrant yesterday.

