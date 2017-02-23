A Vincennes man fled police on foot after a traffic stop

Indiana State Police report a trooper stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of North 3rd in Vincennes at 10:20 last night. They say the motorist; 25-year-old Alexander Dugas of Vincennes, was driving the wrong way on a one way and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Upon investigation, the trooper smelled alcohol and saw signs of possible impairment. Dugas performed field sobriety tests and then ran away. He went south in an alley between 3rd and 4th Streets, then east between some houses in the 400 block of North 3rd. He tried to jump over some six foot fences was was caught and arrested for misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, operating without ever having a license and resisting law enforcement.