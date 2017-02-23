9 year old with CP dies of neglect, 4 people are charged

Pictured on top: Hubert Kraimer Sarah Travioli/on bottom: Chad Kraemer Robin Kraeimer

Four people are charged with neglect in Vigo County after a 9-year-old boy died weighing only 15 pounds. Deputies with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home early Tuesdayy morning for a child that was suffering from cardiac arrest. Cameron R. Hoopingarner was taken to Union Hospital where he later died. Indiana State Police said Hoopingarner was blind, suffered from cerebral palsy, and showed signs of severe neglect when he died. Deputies arrested four people living in the home on Wednesday. Hubert Kraemer, 56, Chad Kraemer, 33, Robin Kraemer, 53, and Sarah Travioli, 30 are all facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent. Their bonds have been set at $250,000.