Karen Y. Ridge, 75, of Vincennes, passed away February 20, 2017, at her home.

Karen is survived by her children, Stacey Clapp of Vincennes, Doug Raley and his wife, Valerie, of Princeton, IN, Greg Raley of Vincennes,IN, Paul Clapp and his wife, Kim, of Switz City, IN, and Earl Clapp, Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of Washington, IN; step-children, Lorie Davis, Rita Brown, and Donna Ridge, all of Illinois, and Andrew Ridge of Mendota, IL; brothers, Steve Neighbors of Sullivan,IN, and Sherman Neighbors of Vincennes; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Born January 1, 1942, in Vincennes, she was the daughter of Edward Dodd and Lola (Curl) Neighbors. Her parents; her husband, Samuel E. Ridge, whom she married June 26, 1981, and who passed away April 25, 2009; her daughters, Tomett Bateman and Karen Neighbors; a sister, Helen Neighbors; and her brothers, Jim and George Neighbors preceded her.

Friends may visit with Karen’s family from 10:00 – 12:00 on Friday, at Goodwin Funeral Home. The service will begin at 12:00 at the funeral home, and interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

