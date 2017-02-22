Indiana Senate Committee takes up University Sanctuary issue

As the Trump administration rolls out a second try at an immigration crackdown, a sometimes-tense immigration debate at the statehouse.

A Senate committee approved a ban on universities declaring themselves “sanctuary campuses,” off limits to immigration authorities. Indianapolis Senator Mike Young’s bill parallels an existing ban on sanctuary cities.

Young says universities can’t just decide to exempt themselves from laws — other senators call the idea that they’d do so “repugnant.” No Indiana college has announced any such intention, and Notre Dame and I-U have publicly declared they won’t. But students at I-U and I-U-P-U-I have rallied demanding they reconsider.

Indiana Latino Higher Education Council president Karina Garduno argues the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown has already created a climate of fear among Hispanic students, especially those who are children of undocumented immigrants. She and other opponents argue the university should be a safe haven, and contend the ban will only intensify students’ worries.

The committee approved the bill along party lines. Republicans argue the Department of Homeland Security needs to be able to pursue people who could be dangerous.