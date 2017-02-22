Daily Jail Report

-Vincennes police made a traffic stop at North 10th and Seminary last night at 10:45. They arrested 39-year-old Hans R. Wheatley for operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, driving while suspended and he was cited for having improper brake lights.

-Vincennes Police arrested 23-year-old Ethan Thais on a failure to appear warrant early today. He was booked into jail just after 5-am.

-Bicknell police charged 31-year-old Hollister Hardig with a felony count of operating while intoxicated. She was booked in at 1-am today.

-At 7:25 last night, 46-year-old Jason Barmes was jailed in Knox County fo leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30-year-old Abigail Boover yesterday morning for maintaining a common nuisance.

Knox County Mugshots