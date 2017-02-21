Vincennes YMCA looking for a new director





The Vincennes YMCA will search for a new leader following the departure of Chief Executive Officer Rob LaRoy.

LaRoy has accepted a new job as Vice President of Youth and Camping Services of the YMCA of Michiana in South Bend. He will start his new position March 20.

Prior to coming to Vincennes, LaRoy previously worked at YMCA’s in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Cookeville and Sparta, Tennessee. LaRoy will be returning to his roots as his family is from Three Rivers, Michigan where he and his wife and four children will be living at Camp Eberhart, an historic 200-acre camp operated by the YMCA of Michiana.

Craig Kirk, Chairman of the Vincennes YMCA Board of trustees, a search for LaRoy’s successor will start with assistance from the Y-USA national organization.