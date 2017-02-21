Knox Arrests

-Two people were arrested at 1500 Hart Street in Vincennes last night after a drug investigation. Police were called to the address at 9-pm where Kimberly Brown was arrested for misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and a controlled substance. She was also charged with maintaining a common nuisance. Also arrested was George B. Riley for visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and a felony count of possession of meth. He was also wanted on Knox County warrants for failure to appear on previous marijuana and paraphernalia possession charges.

-Vincennes Police arrested a local man following a disturbance late this morning (Monday). Shortly after 11 a.m. Officers were dispatched to 102 Main Street where they came into contact with 65-year-old William Shake. He was taken to the Knox County jail charged with trespassing, resisting law enforcement and battery on a police officer.

-57-year-old Terry Wilson was booked into the Knox County Jail at 2:47 this morning for being a habitual traffic offender.

-Vincennes Police arrested Jesse Hilton overnight. He’s charged with possession of marijuana and was jailed at 3:21-am.

-Just before midnight last night, 27-year-old Brandon Bond was incarcerated at the Knox County Jail after a VPD investigation. Bond is charged with battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Knox County Mugshots