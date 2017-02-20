Weekend jail log

An Evansville woman was arrested by state police in Knox County after she crashed into a parked vehicle. At 1-am on Sunday, a trooper saw a black 2013 Chyrsler backing up into a yard. He saw the vehicle had heavy front end damage as did a nearby parked truck. The trooper got out his car and ordered the driver of the Chrysler to stop. 28-year-old Stephanie Stearns of Evansville was eventually arrested for driving while intoxicated. The officer had smelled an odor of alcohol, saw to open containers in the center console. Police say that Steams had a BAC of .21% and had tested positive for marijuana

25-year-old Jamie Lehman was arrested by Bicknell Police over the weekend for failure to appear.

-Austin Brooks was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.

-23-year-old Cody Allen was jailed after being arrested by Knox County Deputies on a warrant for failure to appear.

Knox County Mugshots