GMOs to be discussed at VU tonight

The subject of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) is one of the most hotly debated topics in the world today. GMOs are plants, animals, or other organisms whose genetic makeup has been modified using some form of gene modification. Long-term health effects of ingesting genetically modified foods – and their impacts on the environment – are at the center of the controversy.

Students in Vincennes University’s Ag Club will host a GMO Education presentation this evening (Monday) at 6 p.m., at VU’s Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The Indiana Farm Bureau is co-sponsoring the event which is free and open to the public.

The featured speaker will be Matt Rekeweg, U.S. Industry Relations and Food Chain Leader for Dow AgroSciences, headquartered in Indianapolis.