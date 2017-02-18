Several possession and alcohol arrests reported

KNOX COUNTY

-A Vincennes resident is facing numerous charges after an investigation at Wal Mart last night. At 8:50-pm, police went to the store to investigate a theft. 27-year-old Anleigh M. Hoke is charged with felony theft, and misdemeanor counts of false informing and a trespassing. Hoke was found to be wanted on warrants of theft, and a petition to revoke a suspended sentence on an original charge of felony sexual misconduct with a minor.

-Vincennes Police made a traffic stop at 6th and State at 11:20-pm last night. Michayla B. White was arrested for minor consumption.

-Vincennes officers were called to the 200 block of North 10th last night at 11 for a report of people being disorderly. 18-year-old Dakota Andrew Thomas Bruns of Freelandville and 18-year-old Chase McGuire Miller of Vincennes were both charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol.

-There were several drunk driving arrests reported recently. In separate incidents Indiana State Police arrested 28-year-old Stephanie Stearns for operating while intoxicated. She was jailed in Knox County at 3:24 this morning. State Police also arrested Benjamin Pippin, 52 years old, for OVWI. He was booked in at 3:37 am today. 34-year-old Gregory Stephens was jailed last night for OVWI after being arrested by State Police. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27-year-old Jamie Hamilton for drunk driving last night. Bicknell Police arrested 33-year-old Amanda Dunn for operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement. She was booked at 2:41 yesterday.

-Bicknell officers arrested Paul McGiffen, 60-years old, on a probation violation yesterday.

DAVIESS COUNTY

-The Daviess County sheriff’s Department booked 59-year-old Nicholas Mattingly into the Daviess County Security Center at just after 8-am yesterday. He’s charged with failure to appear for 3 counts of operating while intoxicated. No bond was set.

-Indiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Jess Day of Washington yesterday. He’s charged with operating while intoxicated.

-John Wixom, 45 of Indianapolis was picked up in Daviess County Friday on a failure to appear warrant.

-An accident investigation Friday led to charges against 37-year-old Greg Webb of Washington. He was booked into jail at just before 6-pm for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and possession of a schedule 4 substance. He bonded out of the security center.

-Washington Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight for possession of paraphernalia. 22-year-old Juan Onel Vargas Junior was jailed at 1:04-am today. Bond was posted.

-At just after 2-am, 22-year-old Jenna K. Hill of Washington was jailed for possession of a synthetic drug. No bond was et.

