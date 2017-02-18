Country Club of Old Vincennes to see improvements from new owners

The Country Club of Old Vincennes will soon be under new management.

At a press conference earlier today (Friday), Mike Seivers and LJ Benjamin announced that a deal has been reached for their company, Vincennes Country Club LLC, to purchase the golf course. Benjamin, the founder and President of American Hospitality, Inc., says that they plan to make major improvements to not only the golf course, but also to the club house and restaurant as well. He says that their plans for the property will only help to boost the quality of life in Vincennes.

Paperwork to make the purchase official is expected to be signed a week from today on February 24th. Benjamin noted that a membership drive will take place shortly after.