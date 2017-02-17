RDC gets updates on Main and Hart Streets

MAIN STREET

Phase 1 of the Vincennes Main Street Project remains on schedule.

City Engineer John Sprague appeared before the Vincennes Redevelopment Commission Thursday to give an update on the project. Phase 1 covers the area between 22nd street and the Jamestown Square Apartments in Vincennes. The second phase of the project has taken a step forward, as Sprague says he has put a request out for proposals. Phase 2 will cover the area from Jamestown Square Apartments to Felt King Road.

The majority of Phase Two will be taken care of by the Indiana Department of Transportation, while RDC funds will cover the remaining costs.

HART STREET

One of the city’s most high-traffic areas could be getting a face lift.

During this morning’s Redevelopment Commission Meeting, Commissioner Member Mark McNeece told the RDC that he and fellow RDC member Tim Smith have been in contact with the tree board about planting new trees near the Hart Street overpass. A similar project was done by the RDC many years ago, but for a variety of reason, the trees that were planted didn’t last. McNeece says that not only is this a way to make good on the original project that didn’t turn out, but it’s a way to add another touch of beauty to the city.