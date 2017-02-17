One arrested, one dead after a car drives into West Boggs Lake

39 year old Heather D. Christmas is charged with involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the death of Joyce D. Christmas, both of Loogootee.

One Loogootee woman is dead and another was arrested after a vehicle went off the road into West Boggs Lake last night.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports they were called about the accident at County Road 1200-east south of 500-North at 8:30. The report was that there was a vehicle submerged in the water at the lake. When officers arrived a woman, Joyce D. Christmas of Loogootee was still in the car and deputies immediately went in to extract her. She was taken to Daviess Community Hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities determined that Heather D. Christmas of Loogootee was the driver of the car when for an unknown reason it left County Road 1200-east and hit several cable barriers and went into the water. Heather Christmas was treated at the hospital and then arrested for operating while intoxicated; operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance and involuntary manslaughter.