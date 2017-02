Knox County Mugshots

-At 11:21-pm last night, 29-year-old Meghan Taft was booked into the Knox County Jail on a warrant for contempt of court.

-61-year-old Ronald Seals was arrested yesterday by the sheriff’s department for forgery and theft. He was booked in just before 3-pm.

-20-year-old Paige Roy was arrested on two failure to appear warrants yesterday.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32-year-old Brandy Ray yesterday morning. She was jailed at 10:34-am for public intoxication.