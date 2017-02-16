Separate drug arrests reported in Knox County

-Overnight, Bicknell Police arrested Joshua Kelly, 35 years old. He’s charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. He was booked in at 2:41-am today.

-At 3:15 yesterday afternoon, 31-year-old Nicholas Goff was incarcerated after being arrested by state police. He’s charged with possession of meth and reckless possession of paraphernalia.

-29-year-old Brandon Weber was arrested by Knox County officers for two counts of dealing in a controlled substance. He was booked in at 6:29-pm last night.

Knox County Mugshots