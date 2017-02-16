Separate drug arrests reported in Knox County

February 16, 2017 Police Blotter Arrests, Shared State and Local News
Arrest-5-handcuffs.jpg

 

 

-Overnight, Bicknell Police arrested Joshua Kelly, 35 years old.  He’s charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.   He was booked in at 2:41-am today.

-At 3:15 yesterday afternoon, 31-year-old Nicholas Goff was incarcerated after being arrested by state police.  He’s charged with possession of meth and reckless possession of paraphernalia.

-29-year-old Brandon Weber was arrested by Knox County officers for two counts of dealing in a controlled substance.  He was booked in at 6:29-pm last night.

Knox County Mugshots