David Zimmerman was wanted for escape in Gibson County

The state troopers involved in a police shooting Tuesday night in Vincennes that ended in the death of a suspect were were Master Trooper Shaun Hannon, a 25-year veteran, and Troopers Korey Mauck and Justin Bean, both nine-year veterans. They weren’t injured.

35 year old David Zimmerman died from wounds sustained after being shot by troopers when they pulled in behind him at the Vincennes Chuckle’s Convenience Store on Old Decker Road. Zimmerman was wanted for escaped in Gibson County after he disappeared in December when he removed an electronic home monitoring device and failed to appear at a hearing to revoke probation after a positive drug screen. He had been on probation after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2006 shooting death of a man at a Patoka Bar.

Police shot at him after he backed his truck into unmarked police cars and reached for a weapon Tuesday night.