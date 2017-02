A Vincennes man is in jailed charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. Vincennes Police armed with a search warrant went to 422 South 4th Street around 5:40 pm Tuesday. Officers arrested 36-year-old John Helderman on charges of possession of meth and manufacturing meth. He’s also facing additional charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement. The Indiana State Police Lab Team also assisted in the investigation.