Life After Meth program continues to help with local drug addiction

The Director of Knox County’s Life After Meth Program reports slow but steady progress in assisting individuals become drug free.

Peter Haskins told members of the Knox County Council last night that since the organization’s creation over 12 years ago they have assisted 370-men and 168-women. He acknowledged that not all of those who’ve graduated from the LAM program have stayed off of drugs.

Haskins says among those they were able to keep track of 36-men and 11-women ended up being re-arrested on drug charges.

Last year, Haskins says they were able to find meaningful employment 36 LAM Grads. This year that number has grown to 46.

Haskins says that LAM hopes to build a family addition on the back to their women’s shelter to start the process of reuniting mothers with their children.

The group will host their annual banquet on February 23rd at 6:30 p.m. at the Highland Woods Community Center in Vincennes. The public is invited to attend.

Tickets are on sale now for 31-dollars and are available by calling 812-886-4312.