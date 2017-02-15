Knox County Council says the state has shortchanged them 300k

Members of the Knox County Council plan to appeal the county’s 2017 budget.

Council President Bob Lechner says they have a meeting in Indianapolis today (Wednesday) with officials from the Department of Local Government Finance to present their case.

Lechner says the county’s financial consusltant discovered that the D-L-G-F had shorted Knox County 300-thousand dollars.

Despite numerous phone calls and documentation to support their case, Lechner says state officials refuse to believe that an error was made.

If they can’t convince the D-L-G-F that a mistake was made, Lechner says they will have to make up the difference by dipping into the county’s reserves.

Lechner says State Senator Mark Messmer of Jasper plans to attend the meeting in Indianapolis today in support of Knox County’s position.