The rehabilitation of the Vincennes Police Station takes a step forward

At their meeting last night, the Vincennes Board of Works considered two bids for the replacement of the station’s windows and masonry work on the building.

A bid for the masonry work was submitted by Schlomer Enterprises. Their bid came in at $77,5000.

A bid from Mominee Studios out of Evansville was submitted for new windows at the station. That bid came in at just over $79,000.

During the Vincennes City Council meeting that followed the Board of Works, Mayor Joe Yochum informed the Council that the bids they received came in about 50 thousand dollars higher than they were expecting. Because the current station is considered a historic building, any alterations made must stay with in strict guidelines, near that of the original architecture. Yochum was seeking the council’s approval to continue to move forward with the project, despite the higher cost.

Yochum says that the project is on a deadline that is quickly approaching.

The City Council unanimously approved moving forward with the renovation project, knowing that any further delay could cause them to lose the project’s funding.