Statehouse News

Bills dealing with DNA, pet rescue and hair braiding move forward…

House panel OKs collecting DNA samples upon felony arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DNA samples could be collected upon an individual’s felony arrest under a measure being considered by Indiana lawmakers.

Current law allows collecting DNA samples from convicted felons but proponents of the measure say moving up collection to the time of arrest could prevent future crimes. The measure would allow for expungement of the DNA in some cases, including if charges are dropped or the arrestee is acquitted.

Republican Rep. Greg Steuerwald calls DNA collection for arrestees one of the greatest law enforcement tools available to help stop serial rapists and murderers. His measure was endorsed 11-0 by a House panel Monday.

Collecting DNA upon felony arrest has prompted privacy concerns in other states but Steuerwald argues that cheek swabs are less intrusive than blood tests and less invasive than fingerprinting.



House approves bill that would give animal rescuers immunity

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House approved a bill that would grant immunity to anyone who breaks into a locked vehicle to rescue an endangered pet.

The measure by Republican Rep. Anthony Cook of Cicero was approved Monday on a vote of 80-14.

The bill grants civil immunity for any damage caused to a vehicle. But it only applies if the person “reasonably believes” the animal is in imminent danger and they call 911 first.

Anyone who breaks into a car to rescue an animal must also remain on the scene until first responders arrive in order the receive immunity. And they are not allowed to use any more force than necessary to get into a vehicle.

The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.



House approves bill to deregulate hair-braiding practices

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stylists who specialize in braiding hair would no longer have to obtain a cosmetology license under a measure approved by the Indiana House.

The measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Tim Wesco of Osceola was passed Monday on an 82-11 vote. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

The measure would exempts hair braiders from state licensing requirements. Currently anyone who offers hair-braiding services is required to obtain a cosmetology or barber’s license. That’s a professional classification that requires extensive training that usually involves schooling.

A similar measure was proposed last year but failed to gain traction. It was opposed by barbers and licensed cosmetologists who think people who offer professional hair care services should receive formal training.

