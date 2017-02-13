Weekend Arrests

Mugshots

-At 4:15 yesterday afternoon, Vincennes police went to Upper 11th and Sycamore. 36-year-old Dusty M. Cunningham was arrested for possession of a hoax destructive device and for possession of marijuana.

-Saturday night at 8:50, police investigated a family fight at 8:50-pm in the 100 block of Upper 11th. John C. Trujillo was charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

-A Vincennes man was arrested in Gibson County Saturday night. 54-year-old William Thompson was charged with operating while never licensed after a traffic stop on US 41, near Gibson County Road 650-South at 9:20-pm.

-47-year-old Dawn Harsha was arrested Sunday for contempt of court. She was booked in at 5:39-pm last evening.

-Vincennes Police conducted an investigation late last night ending in the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Carpenter. He was booked in just after midnight for battery resulting in bodily injury.

-23-year-old Zachary Young was arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and on warrants for failure to appear and a probation violation. He was booked in at just before 5 yesterday after being arrested by VPD.

-At just before 10 Saturday night, 26-year-old Jorie Morris was jailed in Knox County for possession of a syringe, a controlled substance, and marijuana.

-Andrea Hout, 34 was arrested on a writ and probation violation Saturday night by VPD>