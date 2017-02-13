Washington man arrested after going wrong way on I69

A Washington man was jailed in Petersburg after driving the wrong way on the interstate and later resisting law enforcement.

At 5pm on Saturday, State Police and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department investigated reports Saturday of a wrong way driver headed north in the southbound lanes of I69 at the 39.5 mile marker south of the State Road 61 exit in Pike County. Later callers told authorities the river was headed north in the north lanes at the 41.5 mile marker. A state trooper attempted to stop the 2002 Ford Escort, which exited onto 61 and almost hit a stopped vehicle on the ramp. The car continued north on 61 for a short distance before finally stopping. The driver, 43-year-old Jason Jones of Washington refused to get of the car for police and had to be forcibly removed.

A vehicle search turned up three 100mg bottles of methadone. Further investigation revealed Jones had consumed two bottles when he was only supposed to consume one. Jones refused to submit to chemical tests. He was taken to the Pike County Jail without bond charged with driving while intoxication with a prior conviction, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.