“Hoss” honored by Kiwanis

Longtime Businessman and Philanthropist Horace “Hoss” Foncannon jokingly offered a 20-dollar bribe to each member of the audience to keep silent on Sunday.

Foncannon was being honored as the latest receipient of the Philip N. Shelton Humanitarian Award.

It was a deserving honor according to one of Foncannon’s former co-workers Jan Beasley.

For his part, the 89 year old Foncannon says he’s been blessed over his lifetime. He says the hours of volunteer work and fund-raising on behalf of numerous organizations in the community was because of his love for Vincennes where he grew up and raised his own family.

Foncannon adds whatever humanitarian efforts he performed he did it in the service of God.

The Philip Shelton Humanitarian award is presented annually by the Kiwanis Club in cooperation with Good Samaritan Hospital.