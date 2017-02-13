Downtown Vincennes church is starting a soup kitchen

Thursday Church in Vincennes plans on opening a soup kitchen to those who are in need of food.

Pastor Debbie Salters tells the Vincennes Sun-Commercial that when the church started opening its doors on cold winter days to offer people needing a hot cup of cocoa, they also looked hungry.

She says she began toying with idea of opening a soup kitchen at the church.

Salters went on to tell the newspaper that the community responded to her requests for everything from food to paper goods.

The soup kitchen will operate from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday’s beginning Februray 22nd.

Salters added that once they see how the experience goes…they hope to open the soup kitchen more days per week.

Thursday Church is located at 218 main Street in Downtown Vincennes.